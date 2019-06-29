|
|
Vest, Micah
January 12, 1972 - June 18 to June 20, 2019
Micah David Vest, resident of Livingston, Montana, died as a result of a fall on a backcountry trail near Owl Creek in Salmon, Idaho. His exact date of death is not known, but is estimated to be between Tuesday, June 18th and Thursday, June 20th, 2019. Micah was 47 at the time of his death.
Micah was dearly loved, and leaves behind family, friends, and his beloved dog, Radar. He was the oldest of 5 children, born to Edwin David and Susan Elaine Vest (maiden name: Smith) on January 12, 1972 in Denver, Colorado. His mother, Susan, preceded Micah in death. His living family includes his father, Edwin David Vest, his younger sisters, Sariah Anne Quist, Rebekah Susan Borup, and Rachel Elaine Woolf, and his younger brother, Nathan Edwin Vest.
Micah spent most of his childhood and early adult years in the Denver, Colorado area. In 2009, Micah moved with his previous dog, Connor, to Livingston, Montana for a fresh start. He rented a room from some friends, the Johnsons - Laurie, Mike, Matt, and Devon. The Johnsons would soon become like a second family to Micah.
Micah was a kind and loving soul. He loved to laugh. He loved telling stories. He was giving to a fault, and would often sacrifice his own comforts for the good of others. As an adult, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout leader, and mentored a young man for many years through the Boys Club of America. Micah was bright, and creative, with a variety of interests and hobbies, which included but are not limited to: photography, classical guitar, cooking, martial arts, slight-of-hand, on-line gaming, and Native American lore. Micah was an Eagle Scout, and a black belt in Kung Fu. He was always chasing after the next most "interesting" thing. He once spent a summer as a street magician on Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. He never filled up his top hat with dollars, but he had a lot of fun.
Micah's family will be having a celebration for Micah in two locations. The first will be held in Arvada, Colorado, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 12pm at 12995 W 72nd Ave, Arvada, CO 80005. We will be in the pavilion behind the church building. Lunch will be provided.
The second celebration will be in Livingston, Montana, on Saturday, July 13th, from 2pm to 5pm at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts, located at 415 E Lewis Street, Livingston MT 59047. Food will be provided.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Lemhi County Sheriff's Department, and Salmon Search and Rescue (a volunteer organization) for their diligent efforts in locating Micah and retrieving his body. We appreciate their professionalism and compassion. We would also like to thank Micah's employer, Kenyon Nobel of Bozeman, Montana, for their generous donation to assist with the Montana celebration.
Instead of flowers, we ask family and friends, if willing, to donate to the Salmon Search and Rescue in Micah's name. Donations can be sent to Salmon Search and Rescue, 201 Broadway St., Salmon, Idaho 83467.
Published in Denver Post on June 29, 2019