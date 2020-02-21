|
Rogers, Michael Allan
72, of Russell, KS and formerly of Aurora, CO, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020.. A gathering celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, KS with the family greeting guests from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Interment is planned for a later date in the WaKeeney Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hays Medical Center Hospice. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 21, 2020