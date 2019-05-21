|
Hayes, Michael D.
Michael D. Hayes, age 74, of Lakeville, MN passed away on May 16, 2019. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; step-father, Curly Harper; and daughter Tammy. He is survived by his loving and caring partner of 23 years, Michelle Perron; mother, Mickey Harper; his children's mother, Sheryn Hayes; children, Matthew (Amy), Christopher (fiancé, Raquel Tollefson), Julie (Nathan) Lehmeyer; and daughter Christina Hayes. Michael has ties to the Denver area from his time as a writer for the Denver Post, Vice President of the Denver Boxing Club and a staff member for the ABA Denver Rockets. He cherished the relationships that were forged in the Denver area. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington, MN. With a visitation 1 hour prior to service. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, 5/23, from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374). Online condolences at: www.whitefunerlhomes.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 21, 2019
