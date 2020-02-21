|
|
Emore, Michael Dale
10/09/1944 - 12/12/2019
Vietnam Vet and Electric Lineman
Michael Emore, 75, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord, surrounded by family at his home in Littleton, CO.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Henry Baliff and Helen Jean Erickson. Brothers, Mark and Gene Emore.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Emore, daughter, Michaella Macklin and son, Clint Emore, all of Littleton, CO.
Michael retired from Xcel Energy and Par Electric after 41 years of service.
Family, work and cars were his passions. He loved racing his Mustang at Bandimere with family by his side.
The family invites you to his celebration of life at Abiding Hope Church at: 6337 S. Robb Way, Littleton, CO 80127 on 02/22/20 from 11am-1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: AASLD.org (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.)
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 21, 2020