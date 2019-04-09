|
Dalton, Michael
09/27/1954 - 04/03/2019
Chiropractor
Michael L. Dalton, of Centennial, died Wednesday April 3rd 2019 after two years battling metastatic prostate cancer. He was 64. Born September 27, 1954 in Commerce City, CO, he was the son of Virginia Anderson and Derrell Dalton. Mike was the first in his family to graduate from college, and later went on to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan College. He and his wife, Rosina, opened Dalton Clinic of Chiropractic in 1981 and were eventually joined by their two daughters. He estimated that he touched over a million backs in his 40 years in practice. Skilled in his profession, he served on the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and was beloved by his patients. He credited his success to his ability to give his complete, undivided attention to those under his care. Mike loved trees and could name any tree he came across in Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosina; son: Derek; daughters: Alana and Leanne; and three grandsons. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am, Friday April 12 at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Centennial.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019