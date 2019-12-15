|
Dunn, Michael Earley
07/39/19 - 12/05/19
ROSARY: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ Blessed Sacrament Church @ 6:30 p.m.
FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, December 19, 2019 @ Christ the King Church @ 11:00 a.m.
Loving husband, father, son, brother, Poppa, friend, dentist and stud tennis player, Michael Earley Dunn, entered eternal life on December 5, 2019. Life gave him 80 beautiful years with his birth on July 13, 1939 in Denver. He joins his loving parents, Mary (Mimi) and Donald (Andy), and brothers, Donald and Stephen Dunn. Mike's unconditional compassion and genuine interest in other's lives is unmatchable. Even in his last days, he was only interested hearing other's life stories.
Mike grew up with in Park Hill with his lively brothers and childhood friends, and attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School. He nervously became the President of his 1953 8th grade class. He went on to attend Regis High School where he enjoyed his basketball and baseball days. While attending Regis College, he dutifully worked three jobs with the successful goal of attending Creighton University. He graduated from Creighton Dental School in 1965.
Mike moved back to Denver to start his dental practice and marry the love of his life, Peggy Jo. They were married on December 31, 1966, and had two daughters, Bridget and Erin.
Mike lived a very spirited, generous and active life. He was extremely devoted to his patients, enjoyed showing his competitive side on the tennis court, and coached his girls' basketball and soccer teams. Some of his greatest thrills came from his 25 years attending to the teeth of the Denver Nuggets, volunteering for the Dentistry for the Handicapped and serving on the board of Regis University filled his bucket. He was even recognized as one of the Top Dentist's in America.
Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughters, Bridget and Erin, son-in-law, Harry, grandsons, Owen and Keaghan, sister-in-law, Coleen, nephew, Kevin and wife Sunny, niece, Maura and husband Sam, and niece, Sheila and grand nephews, Declan, Braeden and Kian. Mike also leaves behind many special Dunn/Earley cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Gardens of St. Elizabeth in Denver or Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Church in Denver, Colorado.
For full obituary visit cfcscolorado.org.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019