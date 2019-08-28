|
Fletcher, Michael
08/29/1947 - 08/22/2019
Michael G. Fletcher, 71, of Aurora, died on Aug 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: companion Fleta Johnsen; children Jennifer (Sharon) and Ryan (Cara); grandchildren Treyton and Avery; sister Patricia Bates. Memorial Service, Aug 29th: Visitation 9:00, Rosary 9:30, Service 10:00 at St. Francis de Sales, with a reception to follow at the Lakewood Elks Lodge. Donations in his name can be made to cancerleague.org. Detailed obituary at cfcscolorado.org.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 28, 2019