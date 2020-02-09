Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
West Bowles Community Church
12325 W. Bowles Ave.
Littleton, CO
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Ft. Logan Cemetery
Michael Francis Prendergast


1944 - 2019
Michael Francis Prendergast Obituary
Prendergast, Michael Francis

Michael "Mike" Francis Prendergast, 75, passed away after a prolonged illness on December 22, 2019 in Denver, CCO. He was born April 21, 1944, in Chicago, IL to Francis and Zita (Pictor) Prendergast.
Mike lived a full life, growing up in Germany, Panama, and throughout the US as an "army brat"; completing officer candidate school and serving in the Army from 1965 to 1969 as a first lieutenant. He graduated from Illinois Benedictine University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in history. His proudest accomplishment was moving his young family to Colorado in 1978. He had a federal government career from 1971-2001.
Mike will be remembered for his Irish wit, his compassion, his knowledge and passion for both history and politics. He had a genuine love of life and happiness for himself and others.
Services will be at West Bowles Community Church, 12325 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127, on Friday, February 14th, at 11:30 am. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan Cemetery at 1:30 pm, followed by a reception to celebrate the life the life of this remarkable man.
Mike is survived by sons John (Fresno, CA) and Mark (Denver, CO); brothers Joe (Tampa Bay, FL) and Jim (Georgetown, TX); numerous nephews and nieces, and those he has touched throughout the years.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 9, 2020
