Age 74, passed away Feb. 5, 2019. Mike is survived by his wife Janice; children: Michael Gibson, Kelly Gibson, Shannon Hitchcock, Bob Gibson, Renee Kennedy, Ryan Roberts and Aaron Roberts; 23 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and brother Jack Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Clifford Gibson and brother Bill Gibson. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and pastor of Philadelphia Church. Visitation will be Tues., Feb. 12, 4-7pm at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Service will be Wed. Feb. 13 at 1pm at Redeemer Temple. In lieu of flowers, continue Mike's Ministry Vision by donation to key2changes at: myphiladelphiachurch.org
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019