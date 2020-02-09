|
Herrera, Michael
Feb. 10,1924 - Jan. 30, 2020
He was a Sergeant and a member of the Air Force of the United States of America and honorably discharged in 1946. While in the service, he was the armed forces amateur boxing champion. He attended the University of Denver graduating with a bachelors, masters, and law degrees. He started his career working full time for the City and County of Denver in the assessor's office. He was a broadcaster for Colorado's first Spanish-speaking radio station, KFSC-AM. He started his own businesses in Denver including La Fiesta Restaurant, El Papa Gallo Night Club, AAA Tax and Business Service along with Casa Herrera grocery store and La Botella liquor store. He enjoyed laughter and enjoyed the sport of boxing. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and mentor. He leaves behind a rich legacy of personal and professional accomplishments but none greater than the love for his family.
Michael is survived by his Children; Carol Ann Knapp (Roger), Robert Herrera (Marilyn), Richard Herrera, Ronald Herrera and Deborah Ornelas (Manuel). Fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Sister, Phyllis Castillo and friend, Peggy Hall. Michael is preceded in death by his son, Randolph.
Public visitation will be held on Wed., Feb. 12 from 7-8pm at Olinger Crown Hill. Funeral Mass will be held at Mother of God Catholic Church on Thurs., Feb. 13 at 10am with Rosary Service to start a 9:30am. 475 Logan St., Denver, 80203. Committal Service to follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, 80236 at 11:30am Stg Area "B".
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020