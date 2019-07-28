Denver Post Obituaries
Michael Hunt Christie


1949 - 2019
Michael Hunt Christie Obituary
Christie, Michael Hunt
December 20, 1949 - July 11, 2019

Michael Hunt Christie, 69, of Centennial, CO, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He died at home on July 11, 2019. Mike was a longtime fixture on local golf courses and hockey rinks. Born in Big Spring, Texas, to Peggy and Gordon Christie, he spent most of his childhood in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He attended the University of Denver on a hockey scholarship, playing defenseman for the Pioneers from 1969-1972. He then played 412 games in the NHL, including as captain of the Colorado Rockies in 1980. Following his hockey career, he worked as a golf sales representative while coaching many youth hockey teams. He retired in 2010, but continued to spend most weekends on the greens with the Hyland Hills Men's Club. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Molly; daughters Lisa and Colleen (Matt); son Dan (Jen); grandchildren Kenzie, Max, Harper, and Teagan; and five siblings in Canada. In Mike's memory, please consider donating to the .
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019
