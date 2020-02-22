|
|
|
Hicks, Michael J.
Michael J. Hicks, AIA, was born in Chicago, IL on September 25, 1949 and passed away on February 11, 2020 after a short but courageous battle against cancer.
Michael was the third of four children born in Chicago, IL to Paul and Victoria Hicks. The Hicks family relocated to Denver in the late 1950s and he attended All Souls Catholic School, Englewood High School, and the University of Colorado at Boulder. He helped pay for his architecture school tuition working as a carpentry apprentice and breakfast cook in the dining halls. He received his Bachelor of Architecture in 1973 and spent his early career designing commercial interiors.
Throughout his nearly 50 year career he was active in his professional community, serving on the Board of Directors for AIA Denver, AIA Colorado, The Urban Farm, and the Denver Architecture Foundation. He also served on committees with the American Institute of Architects, the Urban Land Institute, the City and County of Denver Mayor's Housing Advisory Committee, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Public Affairs Advisory Committee, and the Castle Pines Design Review Committee.
Michael loved Denver and was a tireless advocate for quality design and responsible development. He worked in a number of AEC-related career positions, most recently as Vice President of Business Development for Powers Products. He was a powerful connector and believed that business development was a lifestyle, never a job.
Michael is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa; their two daughters, Genevieve and Dominique (Will Todd, AIA); siblings, Paulette Cohrs (Marlin), Don Hicks (Laurie), and M.R. Hicks; beloved grand-puppy Milo; niece Nicole Kohler (Steve); great-niece Ella Kohler and great-nephews Canaan Kohler and Decker Kohler. He loved to enjoy good food and wine with his friends and family around his fire pit. A fierce competitor on the court, Michael played tennis several times a week and co-captained the Construction & Design Tennis Network.
A scholarship fund has been established by his family in partnership with the Architectural Education Foundation. The Michael J. Hicks, AIA Legacy Scholarship will support a CU Buff in the Master's program. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to the Architectural Education Foundation (AEF), 3320 E 2nd Ave. Denver, CO 80206.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Church of the Risen Christ (3060 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, CO 80222) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 22, 2020