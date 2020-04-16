Mike was like another brother to my brothers ( Pat, John and JC). Whether it was bicycling, camping in subfreezing temps with their Boy Scout Troop (Mr. Arthurs and our dad also present) or through John's '82 wedding, there are so many memories of Mike and his family. Great friends are rare. We will miss Mike! The O'Brien family sends our love and prayers.
Mary O'Brien
Friend
To Joan, Jane Kristy and Kelly, Mike always had a home court basketball advantage in his back yard. From our bike races, delivering newspapers, football games, troop 27 boy scouts, bbq's, Regis and more, we grew up into each other's family. I offer my condolences at your loss. Mike was one of a kind growing up.
J.C. O'Brien
Neighbor
