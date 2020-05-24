Michael John Yont
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yont, Michael John

On May 19, 2020 a beautiful warm sunny day in Sun City, AZ Jesus carried our precious Mike to his eternal home.
Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 15, 1951 to Earl and Elaine Yont. Mike went to work for Payco and was transferred to Denver, Colorado in 1973 to become sales manager for the Western Region. While in Denver he finished his Bachelor's Degree summa cum laude at Metropolitan State University with a degree in Business and Management. Mike worked for Payco for 26 years and went on to form Integral Healthcare Solutions with four partners, Mike enjoyed his years with Integral. Mike was an active member with FHMA and earned his designation of FHFMA, the Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, which attests to one's financial expertise and leadership. He retired in April 2017 due to his illness.
Mike was the most loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend. My children called Mike dad from a very young age and they cherished every moment they had with this wonderful man throughout our 32 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife Sue Yont, children Christian Porter (Eva) and Jennifer Porter, grandchildren Kevin (Emma), Kyle and Ashleigh, loving sister Janice Daniels (Wayne), niece and nephews Sarah, Todd & Devin, and in-laws Gary and Linda Greenstreet.
Mike would like any memorials sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for early September in Sun City, AZ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-7702
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved