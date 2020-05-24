Yont, Michael John



On May 19, 2020 a beautiful warm sunny day in Sun City, AZ Jesus carried our precious Mike to his eternal home.

Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 15, 1951 to Earl and Elaine Yont. Mike went to work for Payco and was transferred to Denver, Colorado in 1973 to become sales manager for the Western Region. While in Denver he finished his Bachelor's Degree summa cum laude at Metropolitan State University with a degree in Business and Management. Mike worked for Payco for 26 years and went on to form Integral Healthcare Solutions with four partners, Mike enjoyed his years with Integral. Mike was an active member with FHMA and earned his designation of FHFMA, the Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, which attests to one's financial expertise and leadership. He retired in April 2017 due to his illness.

Mike was the most loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend. My children called Mike dad from a very young age and they cherished every moment they had with this wonderful man throughout our 32 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving wife Sue Yont, children Christian Porter (Eva) and Jennifer Porter, grandchildren Kevin (Emma), Kyle and Ashleigh, loving sister Janice Daniels (Wayne), niece and nephews Sarah, Todd & Devin, and in-laws Gary and Linda Greenstreet.

Mike would like any memorials sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for early September in Sun City, AZ.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store