1957 - 2020
May 13, 1957 - January 2, 2020

Michael "Mike" James Keller, of Denver, CO, passed away at The Denver Hospice on January 2, 2020.
Mike was born May 13, 1957 the son of Charles R. and Clare I. (McLaughlin) Keller in Mansfield, Ohio.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Charles R. and Clare I. (McLaughlin), and his grandparents.
He leaves behind his son James Michael Keller, (Lacey), grandchildren Riley and Lilly. Daughter Kayla Beth Keller. Both of South Sioux City, NE. His siblings, Margaret (Peggy) Keller, Pueblo, CO, John (Roxanne Kamoni), Middleburg, FL, and Nancy (Blaine) Johanneson, Mandan, ND. Two nieces, seven nephews, three great nieces, and seven great nephews.
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Friends and Family will be at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020
