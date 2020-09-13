Glaser, Sr., Michael Lance
06/09/1939 - 08/27/2020
Michael (Mike) Lance Glaser, Sr. of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 with family by his side. Mike was born in Washington D.C. on June 9, 1939 to the late Theodore and Margaret (Bielaski) Glaser. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert A. Glaser. He is survived by his loving children, Michael L. Glaser, Jr., Casey L. Glaser (Marty Trevino), Shannon M. Thiesenhusen (Craig), Timothy E. Glaser (Cyndi), Regan M. Glaser-Hovasse (Charlie), his beautiful grandchildren Ryan and Shain Glaser and Savannah and Cole Thiesenhusen, and his brother Stephen A. Glaser (Kathy).
Mike was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington D.C., where he played Varsity football and basketball. Mike received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from George Washington University in 1961. He married his wife, the late Catherine (Cathie) Mary (Connor) on June 16, 1962, his soulmate for 53 years. In 1965 he graduated from the George Washington University School of Law receiving a Juris Doctor with honors. He began the private practice of law in Washington D.C. in 1966, initially concentrating in the practice of communications law. He and his family moved to Colorado in 1983 where he continued to practice law until his passing. He was a member of the Bars of the District of Columbia and the states of Maryland and Colorado. He was a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, along with traveling abroad and domestically.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3959 E. Illiff Ave, Denver, Colorado 80210 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the Glaser family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516 or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN. 38165. Interment will be private.