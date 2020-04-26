Mulligan, Michael June 2, 1983 - April 19, 2020 Michael, age 36, was born on June 2, 1983 in Denver, CO to Sherry and Tony Mulligan. Mike had a contagious laugh and a huge caring heart. He enjoyed family gatherings and vacations. His hobby was drag racing, spending time working on his drag car and racing at Bandimere Speedway. His regular treks to the race track started when he was just a week old. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Michael is survived by his parents Tony and Sherry Mulligan, sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Phil LeBlanc, niece Shayla LeBlanc and many relatives in the Mulligan and Allons families. A celebration of Mike's life will be planned at a later date.

