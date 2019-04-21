Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Risen Christ
3060 S. Monaco Pkwy.
Denver, CO
Michael O'Hollearn Obituary
O'Hollearn, Michael
"Mo"
09/30/1936 - 04/13/2019

It is with great sadness the family of Michael O'Hollearn announces his passing at the age of 82. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife Susie of 56 years, and his children Molly (Michael Kirk), Patrick, Tom (Cathy) and Tim. He will also be fondly remembered by his wonderful grandchildren: M.J., Madeline, Mary-Catherine Kirk, and Jack and Elizabeth O'Hollearn.
Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, April 23rd 10AM, Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Pkwy. Denver.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Father Woody's Haven of Hope.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
