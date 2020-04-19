Maloney, Michael Patrick 05/08/1943 - 04/06/2020 Mike passed away on April 6th, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a proud Colorado native. He was born in his beloved hometown of Pueblo, Colorado to Lois and Emmett Maloney on May 8th,1943. He graduated from Central High School in 1961 and attended college at Adams State. He moved to LA for a short time and then onto Vietnam where he served from 1964 to 1966 in the US Army. He eventually moved to Denver and became an entrepreneur in the landscaping business. Mike was passionate and proud of his family, his many friends, his love for animals (especially dogs and cats). He was a sometimes golfer, a sometimes fisherman, an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies and Nascar Auto Racing. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Emmett Maloney; his niece, Suzanne Heriza; his nephew, Brian Heriza; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Sheehan. He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; his sisters, Sharon Heriza (Denver) and Kathy Sheehan (Pueblo); his brother, Kevin Malony (NYC); his niece, Hilary Munoz (Derek, Marin & Kieran) (Pueblo); and his nephews, Jeff Heriza (Jackie and Robert)(Idaho) and Chris Heriza (Kim) (Denver). Memorial and Burial Services will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery and will be determined at a later date when we can get together safely.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.