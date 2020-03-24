Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garnand Funeral Home Inc
412 N 7Th St
Garden City, KS 67846
(620) 276-3219
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pomarico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Pomarico


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Pomarico Obituary
Pomarico, Michael
July 2, 1947 - March 19, 2020

Michael Pomarico, 72, died March 19, 2020 at Garden Valley Retirment Village in Garden City, Kansas.
Michael was born on July 2, 1947 in Denver, Colorado to Salvatore and Catharine (Oberst) Pomarico. On June 14, 1980, he married Vicky Gottsponer in Lakin, Kansas. He grew up in Arvada, CO and graduated from Arvada High School in 1965. Michael received his Bachelor's degree from Adams State College. He then went on to complete both his Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado and his PhD in Education Administration from Oklahoma State University. Michael's carreer in education started as a teacher before becoming the first principle of Kenneth Henderson Middle School in Garden City, KS. He then went on to become a superintendent of schools in Syracuse, KS, Atchison, KS, Columbus, NE and Derby, KS. Before retiring, Michael was employed by the Kansas State School Board Association.
Michael, dedicated his life to education and improving the educational opportunities for all children. An avid sports fan, he loved golfing, watching the Denver Broncos, Kansas Jayhawks and College Baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky of Garden City, KS; 2 daughters, Jessica & husband Todd Woodford of Littleton, CO and Candy Goligoski of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Sally Ann & husband Dennis Frazier of Loveland, CO; brother, Tom & wife Kelly Pomarico of Olathe, KS; and four grandchildren, Kurri Woodford, Makala Woodford, Ali Goligoski, & Ryker Goligoski. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials given to the Parkinson's Foundation or to , both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -