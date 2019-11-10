|
|
Riedeman, Michael
1/4/46 - 10/25/19
Michael James
Riedeman Sr., 73, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 P.M., St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 P.M., at the family's home in Longmont. M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors of Boulder is handling the arrangements and information. For a full obituary or online messages to the family visit murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019