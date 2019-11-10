Denver Post Obituaries
|
Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Aidan's Episcopal Church
2425 Colorado Ave.
Boulder, CO
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
at the family's home
Longmont, CO
Michael Riedeman


1946 - 2019
Michael Riedeman Obituary
Riedeman, Michael
1/4/46 - 10/25/19

Michael James
Riedeman Sr., 73, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 P.M., St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 P.M., at the family's home in Longmont. M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors of Boulder is handling the arrangements and information. For a full obituary or online messages to the family visit murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
