Friedman, Michael S.

1960 - 2020



Michael S. Friedman, lawyer, editor, teacher, publisher and poet, father to Henry and Joseph, and husband of 20 years to Dianne Perry, died peacefully on May 5, 2020 in Denver, Colorado, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 59.

Michael was born and raised in New York City. He attended The Collegiate School and received a B.A. in English from Columbia University in 1982. After receiving an M.A. in English Literature from Yale University in 1983, Michael attended Duke University School of Law (J.D. 1986).

Michael practiced law in New York City, first at Winthrop Stimson et al., and later at Weil, Gotshal & Manges. In 1995, He moved to Colorado and began his 25-year association with the Denver law firm of Haligman Lottner et al. (now part of the national law firm of Fox Rothschild LLP).

Michael was also a prolific writer and editor. He co-founded the influential literary journal Shiny (which is now archived at NYU), and authored several books of poetry and fiction. In 2015, a trio of his novels Martian Dawn and Other Novels was published, to great critical praise.

Michael was wickedly smart, had a wonderful sense of humor and was deeply loved by his wife, two sons and a wide circle of friends. He is also survived by his parents, Lester Friedman of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Sally Long of New York, New York, and his sister, Deborah, of Atlanta, Georgia.

He will be missed.





