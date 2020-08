Stites, Michael

3/12/52 - 7/22/20



Michael Stites of Wheat Ridge, passed away July 22, 2020. He will be remembered for his wit, his love of life, and his dedication to his family and his community.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Stites Park, 29th and Newland.





