Jones, Michael Thomas
August 5, 1963 - February 10, 2020
Mike peacefully passed away at home on February 10, 2020, after a four year battle with ALS. His mother Lillian Whelan Jones predeceased him.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Jones; sisters, Patty (Dale) Arnold and Anne (Mike) Kellogg; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Tyler) Hageman, Amy (Tyler) Borzileri, Scott (Angela) Kellogg, Elizabeth (Logan Riley) and Brad Arnold and his three great nephews, Lucas and James Hageman and Michael Borzileri.
Mike was born and raised in Denver. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School, Western State College and Metro State College. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the ALS Association.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020