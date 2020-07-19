Tymkovich, Michael, Jr.

April 26, 1931 - July 15, 2020



Michael Tymkovich Jr., age 89, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Longmont. He was born April 26, 1931, in Denver, Colorado, a son of the late Michael and Josie (Mamos) Tymkovich.

He graduated from North High School in Denver in 1949 where he was an All-State football player (center) and basketball star.

He played varsity football at Colorado State University with his brother Bill, graduating in 1953.

On February 3, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carla Eckman, who preceded him in death on August 26, 2009.

He owned several businesses before joining National Farmers Union in 1977, where he served as Claims Manager until he retired in 1996.

Mike and Carla were among the first 100 families to move to Broomfield, and he lived there until his death.

He was extremely active in retirement, playing weekly golf and bridge games, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and spending time at the family cabin in Pinecliffe, Colorado.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri and husband Arthur Torwirt of Parker, Colorado, and Jennifer and husband Stuart Hubbard of Chicago, Illinois; son Timothy and wife Suzanne Lyon; grandsons Benjamin, Michael and Jay; granddaughters Anna, Molly and Jessica; great-grandson Cole; great-granddaughters Sloan, Autumn, and Catharine; and many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother William Tymkovich and sister-in-law Peggy.

Memorial services are pending.





