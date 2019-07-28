|
Wolf, Michael
May 22, 1925 - July 15, 2019
CPA
Michael Wolf, Englewood, Colorado. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Lena Wolf. Loving father of Risa Lynn Wolf-Smith & Hyla Stacey Viorst;. Grandfather of Bria Yona & Kai Yona Smith, Miranda Rachel & Brandeis Lowell Viorst.
Michael passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. He was a U.S. Marine and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. A retired C.P.A., he ran his own accounting firm. His compassion, humility, love of learning, and high ideals continue to inspire.
Published in www.denverpost.com on July 28, 2019