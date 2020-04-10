Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All-States Cremation - Denver
487 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
(303) 595-3004
Resources
More Obituaries for Michalee Troutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michalee Troutman


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michalee Troutman Obituary
Troutman, Michalee
Mikey
12/20/1949 - 3/30/2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Michalee "Mikey" Ann Troutman, a resident of Springbrooke Retirement Community, announces her passing from ovarian cancer Monday, March 30, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-Denver.

Mikey never met a stranger, was as selfless as a human can be, was unconditionally kind and affectionate, spoke optimistically, was perpetually positive, was quick to laugh, and cherished animals. She had a heart of pure gold, a sparkle in her eyes, and fiercely loved her family and friends.

"As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same."- Marianne Williamson

Mikey will be lovingly remembered by her twin sister, Terrea (Ernie), sister, Laramee (Steve), brother, Anthony (Rhonda) and her daughter, Tonya. Mikey will also be missed by her granddaughters, Ava, Charlotte, and Claire, as well as her nieces, Andrea (Eric) and Emily, and nephews Bryan (Tammy) and Ronald Kent (Heidi.)

A memorial service will be held at Springbrooke Retirement Community pending Covid-19 shelter in place orders.

Memorial donations may be made to Dumb Friends League- Leslie A. Malone Center:2080 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231, www.ddfl.org
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All-States Cremation - Denver
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -