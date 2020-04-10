|
Troutman, Michalee
Mikey
12/20/1949 - 3/30/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Michalee "Mikey" Ann Troutman, a resident of Springbrooke Retirement Community, announces her passing from ovarian cancer Monday, March 30, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-Denver.
Mikey never met a stranger, was as selfless as a human can be, was unconditionally kind and affectionate, spoke optimistically, was perpetually positive, was quick to laugh, and cherished animals. She had a heart of pure gold, a sparkle in her eyes, and fiercely loved her family and friends.
"As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same."- Marianne Williamson
Mikey will be lovingly remembered by her twin sister, Terrea (Ernie), sister, Laramee (Steve), brother, Anthony (Rhonda) and her daughter, Tonya. Mikey will also be missed by her granddaughters, Ava, Charlotte, and Claire, as well as her nieces, Andrea (Eric) and Emily, and nephews Bryan (Tammy) and Ronald Kent (Heidi.)
A memorial service will be held at Springbrooke Retirement Community pending Covid-19 shelter in place orders.
Memorial donations may be made to Dumb Friends League- Leslie A. Malone Center:2080 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231, www.ddfl.org
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020