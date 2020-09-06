1/
Michele Marie La Fond
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
La Fond, Michele Marie

Michele Marie La Fond, age 62, a resident of Manitowoc, WI, and formerly of Aurora, CO passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers after a brief illness.
Michele was born on October 16, 1957 in Milwaukee to the late James and Rita (Delsman) La Fond. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1980. Michele stayed in Colorado for a number of years and returned to Manitowoc in the early 1990's. While in Colorado, she worked at various hotels as bartender and beverage manager. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling and gardening.
Survivors include Michele's sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Kevin Hedican, Aurora, CO; two nephews, Gavin and Quinn Hedican, Aurora, CO; also other relatives and friends.
To view service times and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 N. Water St., Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
SEP
8
Funeral service
05:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
