Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
4500 E. Hampden Avenue
1932 - 2019
Mildred Hock Obituary
Hock, Mildred
"Millie"
June 21, 1932 - November 2, 2019

Mildred "Millie" Hock passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Millie was born to Bernhard and Elsie Knick on June 21, 1932 on a farm in McLeod County, MN. She was the third of six children. In 1955 she moved to Denver, working as a legal assistant. She met Del Hock and they were married in 1958.

Millie became an avid skier in her adopted home of Colorado. She also enjoyed traveling the globe with her husband and later, as a grandmother, went on many long bike rides with her grandsons.

Millie was passionate about her church and community, working tirelessly for her favorite causes. Always willing to lend a hand, she epitomized the committed community volunteer, serving on the boards of The Children's Hospital, Kempe Children's Foundation, Sewall Child Development Center, the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center, and the Bethany Early Childhood Center.

She is survived by her husband Del and son, Doug (Jenny), grandsons Ben (Andrea) and David, as well as sister Joyce (Phil) and brother Orlin.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Avenue, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Millie's name to the at .
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
