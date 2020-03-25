Home

Mildred Klunenberg Roesch


1930 - 2020
Mildred Klunenberg Roesch Obituary
Roesch, Mildred Klunenberg
Millie
2/10/1930 - 3/10/ 2020

Millie was born in Sibley Iowa to Ben & Mildred (Frohwein) Klunenberg. Predeceaded by her husband, Calvin Roesch. They moved to Denver in 1961. Survived by her son Dave (wife Kay). Grandchildren, Jeff (wife Kendra) of Denver and Lisa Wolin, (husband Ely and 2 great grandchildren, Kiley and Makenzie of Vacaville Ca.) A special thanks to her dear friend and neighbor Jan Belle and all the wonderful caregivers from Encompass Health Hospice. Her remains will be placed with Calvin at Fort Logan. Anyone interested in sending a donation in her honor are encouraged to give to Project Angel Heart.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 25, 2020
