Hiegert, Mildred Lavon, 101
August 30, 1917 - July 7, 2019
Mildred Hiegert passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, in her apartment at Brookdale Skyline in Colorado Springs. She was born on August 30, 1917, in Chicopee (Pittsburg), Kansas, to Jacob and Florence (Riley) Loss.
Her late husband described her as a "monument of faith, hope and love" which was evident in her love of people and her deep desire to always help and care for others. She was fond of saying "If you can't be doing something for others, what's the point of living!" She attributed achieving centenarian status to her many years hiking in her beloved Colorado mountains, being an avid walker, keeping herself active and describing herself as "a tough ol' bird."
Mildred graduated from Pittsburg Business College and went on to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance. In June 1943, she married Leonard Hiegert, a member of the US Army who then served during WWII and the Korean War. Upon Leonard's military retirement, they moved to Denver, where Mildred was a department manager at the Denver Dry Goods prior to joining Blue Cross/Blue Shield where she retired as Director, Medicare Support Services.
It was while living in Colorado that Mildred fell in love with her cherished mountains which led to her interest in hiking, cross country skiing and backpacking. She was a member of the Colorado Mountain Club and the City of Aurora Senior Center Hiking group and led hikes for the visually impaired.
Mildred volunteered with Calvary Presbyterian Church, Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, Denver Botanic Gardens Gift Shop and the American Red Cross Volunteer Driver Program in Aurora, where she was Chair of the Aurora Red Cross Volunteers in 1983.
As a 30 year resident of Heather Gardens in Aurora, she was active with the Garden Club, Heather 'n Yon magazine, Volunteer Coordinator for the Community Center Information Desk and other various committees.
It was her strong spirit, equally strong determination, fashion sense, openness for adventure, thirst for information and strong faith that led her to lead such a rich and fulfilling life. She definitely set a new standard for her family and will be dearly missed.
Mildred was preceded in death by husband Leonard P. (HI) Hiegert and son Philip J. Hiegert. Survived by son Richard (Carole) and cousin Robert Shackelford, Hayden, Idaho.
It was Mildred's request that there be no memorial service. Private inurnment will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at a later date. The family is deeply indebted to the loving care provided to her by the Brookdale Skyline Personalized Living Associates, the Right at Home caregivers and the care and support from her team with Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Philip J. Hiegert Memorial Scholarship at Colorado State University or to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019