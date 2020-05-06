Rosa, Mildred
November 11, 1924 - May 1, 2020
Mildred I. Rosa, 95, is survived by her children, John (the late Marsha) Rosa, Ronald (Linda) Rosa, Sharon (the late Michael) Spera; and many other loving family and friends. Visit www.HoranCares.com for the full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on May 6, 2020.