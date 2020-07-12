Sanger, Mildred "Millie"

August 3, 1922 - April 13, 2020



Mildred Ruth Gardner "Millie", 97, of Denver, CO passed away on April 13, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She was born on August 3, 1922 in El Reno, OK to Clemmie Sullivan Gardner and Null Gardner. After graduating from high school in Oklahoma she lived in Washington, DC working in support of the war effort and in New York City and Miami as a fashion model. She was married to Dr. Edwin B. Sanger on September 19, 1947 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the beloved mother of four sons. She remained in Oklahoma City after her husband's passing in 1980. She then entered college at the age of 58 earning an associate degree in paralegal studies. She worked in law firms in Oklahoma City until she moved permanently to Denver, CO in 1989. There she continued working in a law office both full time and part time until 2009. She was an avid world traveler and enjoyed visiting many countries including China, India, and Europe. She made her last trip to Paris at age 93. Millie was passionate about reading, learning, fitness, and playing Bridge. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. E.B. Sanger, sister Evelyn Louise Gilbert, and son Bari Sanger. She is survived by her sons Jordon and wife Susan, Jerry, Cary, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service is pending with arrangements by Stork-Bullock Family Mortuary. She will be interned at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver. Millie retained a sharp wit, sense of humor and ready smile. She will be missed by many.





