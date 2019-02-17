|
Mildred "Millie" Snow went home to her Lord on February 7, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Thomas R. Bailey and Sylvia P. Bailey. Millie is survived by her sister Doris, her brother Thomas (Esther), her three daughters, Carolyn (Steven), Barbara (Robb) and Charlotte (Jeffrey) and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Snow, her parents and her brother Donald. Millie was an elementary school-teacher, bridge-player, prolific volunteer, active church member and good friend to many. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. A Celebration of Life service will be at 9:30 am Friday Feb. 22nd at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. Donations may be made to the Compassion Fund at St. Andrew or Reading is Fundamental at rif.org. Find a full obituary at www.csccares.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019