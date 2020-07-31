Tuttle, Mildred Willie



Mildred Willie Tuttle was born April 11, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. She lived most of her life in Westminster, Colorado. Ninety four years later, she passed away in her same beloved city.

Millie was a graduate of Adams County elementary schools, Union High School (class of 1944) and Colorado Woman's College (class of 1946) where she earned a Business Degree.

At Colorado Woman's College, she was active in Delta Psi Omega, the Denver Club and Student Government Association.

Millie worked for the Department of the Air Force for twenty six years, spending some of that time in Wiesbaden, Germany. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the prestigious United States Air Force Falcon Club.

Millie began her passion for skiing as a young adult. Her first pair of skies were wooden Army surplus and her first ski lift seat was in the back of an old pick-up truck.While stationed in Wiesbaden,she spent vacation days skiing the Alps and enjoying the views from the Matterhorn.

Millie married the love of her life, Kenneth G. Tuttle, on June 28,1973.They built their home next to the home of her childhood in Westminster.They spent many happy years travelling the country in their RV and playing golf.

Millie was the consummate hostess, welcoming family and friends into her home. Those who knew her will remember her quick wit, positive attitude and generous spirit.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Friedrich Willie and Freida Straumann Willie; brother, Lloyd D. Willie; husband, Kenneth G. Tuttle and nephew, Russell F. Turley. She is survived by sister, Marlene D. Turley; sister-in-law, Thelma A. Willie; niece, Diane M.McCarty (William) nephews, Daniel B.Willie (Dessa); David C.Willie (Lanette); Dale D.Willie (Diana);Robert L. Turley (Nancy); Richard M. Turley (Padte); Ronald N. Turley (Gizelle) and Randall S.Turley (Lauren). Also, special friends Bev Bishop, Jessica Adam, Peter Isola and Darren Hatterman.

As per her wishes, no funeral or celebration of life is planned. Millie will be interred in a graveside ceremony next to her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Her family wishes to thank the care team at San Marino Retirement Community and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their compassion and dedication.





