Brundige, Miles Congdon

Feb. 15, 2001 - Nov. 8, 2020



Miles Congdon Brundige passed away peacefully in his sleep in Boulder, Colorado on November 8, 2020. Born and raised in Aspen, "Smiles" boldly embraced mountain life, nature, sports, music - and above all his friendships.

Miles had a gifted ear for music. He could hear any piece of music and immediately play it on the piano. He inspired other young musicians to be their best. Self taught on guitar, he was known to enjoy his best jam sessions in his Boulder apartment at 3 am!

Intelligent, witty and open-hearted, Miles loved a good debate and proved a worthy challenge to those teachers who knew and loved him at Aspen Community School, Aspen Country Day School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Aspen High.

Miles found a tribe in the AVSC and IFSA Freeride family with whom he shared his great love for the mountains and pushing hard to excel in the most extreme environments. Miles brought humor to the team, reminding friends and coaches that life is to be enjoyed. His passion and agility on skis drove him to defy the ordinary.

Along with skiing, Miles' friendships brought him utmost joy. "Smiles" touched the lives of countless friends with his infectious spirit, abundant humor, loyalty and love. While he relished time alone, he was always game for a group camping trip or dance party. To the chagrin of many (but not all!), he was a master prankster and mischief-maker.

Aiming for business at CU Boulder, Miles took on the challenges in his life with courage and tenacity. He was wise beyond his years, sensitive beyond measure, and always seeking the edge.

"Smiles" will be forever held and dearly loved by his family: sister Tashi Trueheart Brundige, parents Chelsea and James Brundige; grandmother Noel Congdon; aunts and uncles Lucy Congdon Hanson and Charlie Hanson and Ann and Winston Brundige; cousins Harper and Lark Hanson and Ellen Brundige. He leaves his love with Laurel Sheehan, his piano teacher, and so many, many friends. May we all carry his light into the world.

Godspeed Miles.

A celebration of Miles' life will be announced at a later date. Gifts in his spirit may be made to the Miles Brundige IFSA Freeride scholarship fund at Alpine Bank. For more information on this fund, please reach out to Chelsea Brundige at chels@capitolcreek.com.





