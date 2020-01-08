|
|
Tedford, Milton C. "Ted"
May 8, 1930 - December 31, 2019
Ted peacefully passed away at his residence, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was born to James C. and Florence (Fairchild) Tedford on May 8, 1930, in Arvada, Colorado. Ted was a "very proud" Arvada Redskin, class of 1948. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Coral Goodson and the couple made their home in Wheat Ridge. Together they raised two boys, Gary (Nancy) Tedford of Wheat Ridge, and Todd (Mary) Tedford of Denver. He was the beloved Grandfather to his four grandchildren, Michelle (Shaun) Silliman of Wheat Ridge, Grant (Katie) Tedford of Littleton, Ben (Jaime) Tedford of Windsor, and Maddie (Chace) Griffin of Denver and to his 4 great grandchildren. He had a full and interesting life and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at a later date at their mountain home.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020