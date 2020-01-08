Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Tedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton C. "Ted" Tedford


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton C. "Ted" Tedford Obituary
Tedford, Milton C. "Ted"
May 8, 1930 - December 31, 2019

Ted peacefully passed away at his residence, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was born to James C. and Florence (Fairchild) Tedford on May 8, 1930, in Arvada, Colorado. Ted was a "very proud" Arvada Redskin, class of 1948. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Coral Goodson and the couple made their home in Wheat Ridge. Together they raised two boys, Gary (Nancy) Tedford of Wheat Ridge, and Todd (Mary) Tedford of Denver. He was the beloved Grandfather to his four grandchildren, Michelle (Shaun) Silliman of Wheat Ridge, Grant (Katie) Tedford of Littleton, Ben (Jaime) Tedford of Windsor, and Maddie (Chace) Griffin of Denver and to his 4 great grandchildren. He had a full and interesting life and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at a later date at their mountain home.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -