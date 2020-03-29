|
|
Glen Proctor, 97, a fourth generation Coloradan, passed away on March 7, 2020 of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Loma ""Christy"" Proctor. He is survived by his three children Glenda Miller, Douglas Proctor and Kenneth Proctor; grandchildren Danette Townsend, Ryan Townsend, Stacey Proctor, Ben Proctor and 3 great-grandchildren.
Glen was born in Loveland, Colorado on February 8, 1923. He grew up on the family farm and was the great-grandson of a Colorado homesteader.
He was a WWII Army Veteran who served in the 906th field artillery battalion and took part in the battle of Peleilu. He was a graduate of Denver University. He established Glen Proctor Construction, Inc. in 1952 and operated it until his retirement in 2007 when his son, Ken, took over.
He was an avid bowler his entire life and continued to bowl twice a week until a few months prior to his death.
Military Services will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in www.denverpost.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020