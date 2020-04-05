Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Schaeuble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Schaeuble


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Schaeuble Obituary
Schaeuble, Miriam
03/29/1922 - 03/31/2020

Miriam Schaeuble, age 98, passed away in her home on March 31,2020. A Denver native, Miriam graduated from East High School and attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She finished her Elementary Education degree at the University of Denver. In 1949 she married Jerry Schaeuble, and together their life consisted of much travel and golf at Pinehurst Country Club, where they were lifetime members. Miriam was a thoughtful caring woman of principles. Her Episcopalian faith was extremely important to her. She was generous and loyal to everyone and, with her ever-present style, she embraced all life had to offer up until her 98th birthday.
Miriam was fiercely devoted to and adored her daughter and grandsons, who were the main focus of her life. Survivors include daughter Gail Scott (Jeff), grandsons Bradford Scott (Jenny Blew), Taylor Scott (Mandy), step-grandson Matthew Scott (Leslie), step-great-grandsons Jack and Charlie Scott, and step-granddaughter Emily Scott (Myra Friel).
A memorial service will be held at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church at a future date.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -