Schaeuble, Miriam
03/29/1922 - 03/31/2020
Miriam Schaeuble, age 98, passed away in her home on March 31,2020. A Denver native, Miriam graduated from East High School and attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She finished her Elementary Education degree at the University of Denver. In 1949 she married Jerry Schaeuble, and together their life consisted of much travel and golf at Pinehurst Country Club, where they were lifetime members. Miriam was a thoughtful caring woman of principles. Her Episcopalian faith was extremely important to her. She was generous and loyal to everyone and, with her ever-present style, she embraced all life had to offer up until her 98th birthday.
Miriam was fiercely devoted to and adored her daughter and grandsons, who were the main focus of her life. Survivors include daughter Gail Scott (Jeff), grandsons Bradford Scott (Jenny Blew), Taylor Scott (Mandy), step-grandson Matthew Scott (Leslie), step-great-grandsons Jack and Charlie Scott, and step-granddaughter Emily Scott (Myra Friel).
A memorial service will be held at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church at a future date.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020