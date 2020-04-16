Miriam Weinberger
Weinberger, Miriam Miriam Weinberger, Denver. Wife of the late Carl Weinberger. Mother of Hal (Carol Hammer) Weinberger, Mark (Miriam) Weinberger, Wendy (Andy) Schwartz, Joy (David) Shulman. Grandmother of Jill (Michael Loewinger) Weinberger and Michael Schwartz and Gail (David Litvak) Schwartz. Great-grandmother of Lydia & Paul Loewinger, Olivia Litvak, and Garrett & Mari Shulman. Private Graveside, Thursday, 2:45pm, Emanuel Cemetery. Contributions to National Jewish Hospital. A livestream will be provided on the free platform: Periscope. You can either view from your desktop computer at www.pscp.tv or from a downloaded app on Apple iOS or Android. The stream will be available 10 minutes prior to the scheduled service time. Emanuel Cemetery has spotty connection, if the video is not streaming, the funeral will be recorded and made available at a later date.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Graveside service
2:45 PM
livestream
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
