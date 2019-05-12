|
Short, Mitchell Duane
Mitchell Short, age 57, passed away on May 6, 2019, in Denver. He is survived by his son, Mackie Short, daughter-in-law, Sarai Torres Roman Short and granddaughter Amelia Short of Spring Lake, N.C. Also his mother, Ethlyn Jean Short of Ozark, Mo. Mitch graduated from Gateway High School in Aurora, Colo., and Metropolitan State College in Denver. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watersports, skiing, playing the guitar and singing, Alabama football and the Broncos. The family has asked for donations to be made to the suicide prevention program of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019