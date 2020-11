Breton, MitziMitzi Breton, 90, of Wheat Ridge, CO passed away on Nov 26, 2020. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY to Edward and Hilda Hoebel. Mitzi was very active in the senior community and served food with the Volunteers of America for many years. She was a retired registered nurse. Mitzi is survived by her children, Nancy, Steven (Jane) , and Sharon (Kathy); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.