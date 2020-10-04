McCallin, Mitzi
12/21/1919 - 09/24/2020
A Renaissance Woman
Mitzi McCallin, 100, died September 24, 2020. Preceded in death in 2006 by her loving husband, John L. McCallin. She is survived by her children Kathleen (John) Gross, Daniel (Eileen) McCallin, Brian (Debra) McCallin, adopted daughter Sandy Jonasson, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave. Denver 80211. For full obituary, please visit horancares.com