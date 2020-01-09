Denver Post Obituaries
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO
View Map
Morris Bisted


1934 - 2019
Morris Bisted Obituary
Bisted, Morris
"Morrie"
1934 - 2019

Morrie was born and grew up Brainerd, MN before moving to Denver. Married to the late Rosalia "Rosi" Bisted. Retired from the Shell Oil Company. Survived by his son Morris Bisted, Jr. (Jacqueline Levy), granddaughter Casey Bisted, brother Gerald Bisted (Mandy), sister Bert (Carlton) Lindsey and sister- in- law Cornell Bisted. Preceded in death by brother Tim Bisted and sister Barbara Blixt. Funeral at 11:00 am on January 11, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 9, 2020
