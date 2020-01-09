|
Bisted, Morris
"Morrie"
1934 - 2019
Morrie was born and grew up Brainerd, MN before moving to Denver. Married to the late Rosalia "Rosi" Bisted. Retired from the Shell Oil Company. Survived by his son Morris Bisted, Jr. (Jacqueline Levy), granddaughter Casey Bisted, brother Gerald Bisted (Mandy), sister Bert (Carlton) Lindsey and sister- in- law Cornell Bisted. Preceded in death by brother Tim Bisted and sister Barbara Blixt. Funeral at 11:00 am on January 11, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 9, 2020