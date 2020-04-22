Kent, Morton E. May 26, 1945 - April 2, 2020 Morton E. Kent, whose childhood nickname "Skip", followed him throughout his life, passed from the world on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home in Golden, CO. He was born the third son of Morton Eisenman Kent on May 26, 1945, in Cleveland, OH. He was Jewish. He was educated in Shaker Heights schools and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in social sciences. He married Paula Jean Smith in 1967 and they had twin sons, Daniel and Dale. Paula preceded him in death in 2008 after a lengthy illness through which Mort tended to her with great love. Mort married Ann Thompson in 2010 and her son, Brian Thompson joined the family. Mort's career in the food distribution industry took him on adventures in cuisine from diners to fine dining and influenced his sons' careers as chefs, as well. He could recommend specific meals at specific restaurants throughout the world. Travels with Paula and his boys and later with Ann were an integral part of his life. He had an amazing memory for the details of their journeys, serving as a travel adviser for friends. He loved playing poker locally and in Las Vegas, attending the symphony and the opera, visiting museums, following college and professional sports, golfing, lengthy stays in Hawaii with Ann, visiting with his many friends and colleagues, and interacting with his grandson who calls him "Popskip". Surviving Mort are his wife Ann of the home, his sons, Dale (Christine) of Asheville, NC; Daniel (Allison) and grandson Wyatt of Eagle, CO, brothers Samuel of Cleveland, OH, and Charles (Kaye) of Los Angeles, CA; and Ann's son Brian of Durango, CO. Mort was cremated. Because of the COVID-19 crisis a memorial service will be scheduled for later in the year. Messages may be left for family at www.CrownHillFuneral.com. Donations to National Public Radio (NPR).
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 22 to May 3, 2020.