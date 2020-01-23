|
|
Pepper, Morton M.
Morton M Pepper passed away on January 22, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. He recently moved to Kansas to be closer to his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mort was a proud and rare third generation Coloradan. His grandfather was a pioneer who settled in Colorado in the late 1800's and passed on his love of the mountains to him.
He was a natural athlete who taught himself to downhill ski on 4-inch wooden skis and cable bindings, long before the existence of chairlifts. While attending East high school in Denver 1948, he competed for the AA Colorado State Track and Field titles. He won third place in Broad Jump and first place in High jump. He later served his country during the Korean War.
In 1952 He graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Geology and while he was in the South, he acquired a passion for oysters and the Permian Basin. He would pursue these treasures his entire life. Back in Denver that year, a favorite, much loved aunt, introduced him to a kind-hearted-southern belle named Eloyce. He wasted no time marrying her and bringing her back to Colorado to start a family.
His first job out of college was with Core Lab. He later joined his father in the family business as a petroleum geologist. Mort was a man of few words but would eagerly share stories of his early, rough-neck days of "well sitting".
He loved his family, his community, his Denver Broncos, (KC Chiefs) and his cowboy boots. He was rarely seen without his exotic skinned boots on, even on the golf course. When he retired his cowboy boots, skis, and golf clubs, he played poker with his close Denver friends, played bridge at Cook Park in Denver, and then the JCC in Overland Park, Kansas.
He was a member of the AAPG, American Association of Petroleum Geologists for over 65 years and an El-Jebel Shriner for 50 Years. He was a beloved and active member of the Hebrew Educational Alliance in Denver.
Morton was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Pepper Rubin (2001), his beloved wife of 62 years, Eloyce (2017), his sister, Peggy Pepper Schrier, and brother-in-law, Dr. Stanley Schrier of Palo Alto, CA
He is survived by his daughter Sharon Pepper Jerwick (Scott), grandson, Jason Jerwick, granddaughter, Andrea Jerwick Fargo (Zach), great-grandchildren, Jacob and Brooke Fargo all of Overland Park, Kansas. Also surviving him are son-in-law Rick Rubin (Julie), granddaughters Mallory Rubin Bustow (Aaron), Arielle Rubin, Lila Rubin, and Noah Rubin, stepsisters and brother Marcee Newman, Bobbe Cook, Dick Susman, all of Denver, CO, plus lifelong special friends, the Kline Family and the Fradkin Family.
Surviving him from Houston, Texas are brother in-law Barry (Arlene) Karchmer and numerous nieces and nephews from all over the country: California, Texas, Colorado, and the DC area.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Village Shalom for preserving his dignity, healing his body and spirit, and always making him feel valued.
Service, Friday, 12:00 noon, Hebrew Educational Alliance; interment Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations and would be greatly appreciative: Village Shalom 5500 west 123rd St, Overland Park, KS 66209 OR Lynn Pepper Rubin Memorial Fund c/o Hebrew Educational Alliance, 3600 S. Ivanhoe St, Denver, CO 80237
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 23, 2020