Bond, Myrl Ann
09/12/1943 - 12/09/2019
On December 9, 2019, Myrl Ann Bond passed from this life at the age of 76. She was born on September 12, 1943, in Seattle, WA to Bennett and Ella Hoffman. She married Garth Bond of Ramah, New Mexico in 1964. They have two children, Shaun of Edina, MN and Stephanie Franklin of Denver. Myrl graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965. It seemed that Myrl's number one goal in life was service to others. If you needed help she was there for you. Countless hours were spent serving food to the needy, delivering meals to the elderly, folding pocket flags for those in the military, making thousands of greeting cards for nursing homes, quilting baby quilts with friends at Firehouse Quilts and on and on she went. Myrl was also a leader and teacher in her church for many years and retired from Holland and Hart law firm after successfully beating breast cancer. She was surprised when she learned that her body had taken on another type of cancer. She fought the second round bravely as she did the first round. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, her two children, three granddaughters and one great granddaughter.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019