Sumida, Nagako

05/28/1928 - 05/04/2020



Nagako Sumida was born in Barr Lake, Colorado to Ichii and Juzo Sugiura in 1928 and died in her home in Lodi, California on May 4, 2020.



She moved to Japan with her family during her teen years and returned to the Colorado where she attended a business school, supporting herself as a nanny and housekeeper. In 1953, she married "Harry" Hideo Sumida in La Jara, Colorado and worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Sumida Farms and also for small businesses in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona, and Lemoore, California. She was an active member of the Buddhist Church of La Jara, Arizona Buddhist Temple, Hanford Buddhist Church, Buddhist Church of Lodi, and the Buddhist Women's Association.



She loved working on crafts, playing games, reading, exercising, going on adventures, having new experiences and meeting new people, gardening, and volunteering at her children's schools and at the Buddhist Church. She loved learning - taking classes into her 90's. She loved laughing, bear hugs, holding hands, having fun, and living life. She loved children especially babies, animals, and flowers. She loved socializing and always had many close friends. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a wonderful, loving, and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



She is survived by her sisters Miyeko Shikata (Eikichi), Mariko Sekine (Eddie), and Takeo Kanabo (Eiki); her children Gayle (Wiley Ross), Kat, Hideaki (Carolyn), and Susie Van Steyn (Charles) and her grandchildren Teddy (Jessica), Amy (Tania), Judy (Wayne), Rosalin, Danny, and Galyn (Morgan) and her many nephews, nieces and friends.



She is predeceased by her husband "Harry" Hideo, sisters Yuriko and Yukiko, and brothers Shigeichi and Juro.



In lieu of flower or koden, please send donations to the Buddhist Church of Lodi, 23 N Stockton St, Lodi, CA 95240.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store