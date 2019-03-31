|
Angello, Nan
Conva
9/23/1932 - 3/5/2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother was born in Carbondale, PA and moved to Denver, CO in 1961. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony L. Angello MD, and her brothers, Gen. Gerard P. Conva and Fr. Matthias T. Conva. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Rich) Horrigan, Tony (Michele) Angello and Patrick (Katy) Angello, and grandchildren, Daniel, Rachel and Claire Horrigan, Arie Angello and Luc Angello. A family memorial was held. Donations may be made to . www.allstatescremation.com/obituaries/nan-conva-angello/
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019