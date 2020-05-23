Anthes, Nancy
12/09/1941 - 05/12/2020
Nancy Josephine
Handley Anthes, age 78, longtime resident of Centennial, Colorado passed away May 12, 2020 at Highline Place Memory Care facility.
Beloved wife of William Louis Anthes (Bill) whom she married on June 20, 1964. Loving mother of Mary Anthes, William (Bill) Anthes, Jr. (Kelly Newfield), Ann O'Connor (Tim). Proud and devoted grandmother of Reagan, Lauren and Jack O'Connor.
Nancy graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in Kansas City and Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. She earned a Bachelor's of Music Education degree and began her teaching career immediately.
She and Bill settled in Centennial, CO in 1979, and made their long-time home there. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading and playing musical instruments. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity, P.E.O. and a book club.
Her long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia was fought with dignity and grace. She lived her life with love for others, selflessness and nurturing of her family. She wanted others to have fun and feel loved. She passed away peacefully on the morning of May 12, 2020.
The family asks that donations be made in her name at the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org
12/09/1941 - 05/12/2020
Nancy Josephine
Handley Anthes, age 78, longtime resident of Centennial, Colorado passed away May 12, 2020 at Highline Place Memory Care facility.
Beloved wife of William Louis Anthes (Bill) whom she married on June 20, 1964. Loving mother of Mary Anthes, William (Bill) Anthes, Jr. (Kelly Newfield), Ann O'Connor (Tim). Proud and devoted grandmother of Reagan, Lauren and Jack O'Connor.
Nancy graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in Kansas City and Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas. She earned a Bachelor's of Music Education degree and began her teaching career immediately.
She and Bill settled in Centennial, CO in 1979, and made their long-time home there. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading and playing musical instruments. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity, P.E.O. and a book club.
Her long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia was fought with dignity and grace. She lived her life with love for others, selflessness and nurturing of her family. She wanted others to have fun and feel loved. She passed away peacefully on the morning of May 12, 2020.
The family asks that donations be made in her name at the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from May 23 to May 25, 2020.